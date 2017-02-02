Martellus Bennett Wants To Attend Hogwarts, Feels He Is ‘Winning At Life’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — Things simply could not have gone better for Martellus Bennett this season.

After eight years in the NFL, moving from Dallas to New York to Chicago, the veteran tight end found himself getting traded to New England for the final season of his contract. In a new, winning environment, Bennett was given the chance to prove himself. He’s no doubt done just that.

Bennett showed his toughness by playing through an ankle injury, he showed his value by catching 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, and in making it to the Super Bowl, he’s been given a grand stage to show off his offbeat personality.

As he hits free agency as a 30-year-old this spring, the man is going to get paid.

“It’s awesome,” Bennett said Wednesday. “I feel like I’m winning at life.”

Adding to the general positivity in Bennett’s life is the location of this year’s Super Bowl. He played his high school ball just a few miles west of where Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons will be played. Bennett made it clear that he’s enjoying that fact as much as he can, but even if the Super Bowl were being played on Antarctica, he’d be pretty happy.

“I don’t think there could be anything negative about playing in the Super Bowl anywhere,” he said.

He’s also not ready to say his playing career has come full circle. Not yet, and perhaps not ever.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as a complete circle,” he said. “It’s not complete yet.”

And when speaking of how he might have dreamed about being on a team like the Patriots,

“Once you start playing in the NFL, everyone’s goal is the Super Bowl. That’s the only reason you play. Nothing else really matters,” he said. “That’s the only reason you play the game, to get to the Super Bowl. I think everyone in the NFL shares that dream of winning this game. The thing is, only two teams get to do it a year.”

However he confessed there is but one dream he’ll never be able to live in reality.

“I’m still dreaming of wizards and dragons,” he said. “I was thinking about going back to school this offseason to get a degree but the only school I really want to attend is Hogwarts.”

Sounds like a definite Ravenclaw.