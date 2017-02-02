No Bail For Man Charged In 6 Bank Robberies In 2 States

February 2, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Chaka Meredith, Lawrence

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A man who police say went on a multi-state bank robbing spree was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday morning.

Chaka Meredith, 41, was arrested along with his partner, Kristi Riley, at the intersection of Melvin and Margin Streets in Lawrence Wednesday night. Meredith was ordered held without bail.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for alleged serial bank robber Chaka J. Meredith. (FBI Boston Division)

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for alleged serial bank robber Chaka J. Meredith. (FBI Boston Division)

Their arrests came just hours after the FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Meredith’s location.

Lawrence Police said in a statement Wednesday night that they arrested Meredith and Riley in the Tower Hill area after officers received information he was believed to be there.

Police say he robbed six banks, ranging from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts to Laconia, New Hampshire.

Meredith had six active warrants out for his arrest, including two from Lawrence, one from Boston, one from Pepperell, one from Laconia, New Hampshire, and one from Plaistow, New Hampshire.

A surveillance photo of a man the FBI says is Chaka J. Meredith during a bank robbery. (FBI Boston Division)

A surveillance photo of a man the FBI says is Chaka J. Meredith during a bank robbery. (FBI Boston Division)

“Thanks to the collaborative effort of several law enforcement agencies, as well as the diligent work of Sgt. Simard and Officer Fermin, this dangerous individual was taken off the street,” Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said in a statement Wednesday night.

Riley had a warrant out for her arrest from Laconia, New Hampshire, and was charged Wednesday night as a fugitive from justice.

Meredith will be extradited to New Hampshire to face charges there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia