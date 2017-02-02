WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Will Pay Raise Vote Come Back To Haunt Legislators?

February 2, 2017 9:07 PM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: AG Maura Healey, Beacon Hill, deb goldberg, Gov. Charlie Baker, Jon Keller

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a done deal. Eighteen million dollars worth of pay raises for legislators, judicial branch officials and constitutional officers are in the pipeline after the legislature easily overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.

“While Lt. Governor Polito and I are thankful for our collaborative relationship with the Legislature, we are disappointed in their decision to override this veto and believe it is fiscally irresponsible to increase compensation for elected officials given the current fiscal outlook for the state,” said Baker in a written statement Thursday night.

“One of the key roles of elected officials is to protect the people’s hard earned tax dollars. Authorizing this drastic salary increase with limited debate defies this obligation and places an undue financial burden on the people of Massachusetts. Lt. Governor Polito and I will reject this pay increase and any stipends associated with the law.”

Also rejecting their raise – Attorney General Maura Healey and Treasurer Deb Goldberg. Healey had deferred comment while the issue moved through the legislature, but tonight her spokeswoman told the State House News Service: “She was opposed to this increase when it was first proposed two years ago, and will not accept the increase for the remainder of her term.”

Perhaps the pay raise issue is still seen as poison in a statewide race (although Auditor Suzanne Bump and Secretary of State Bill Galvin will reportedly be pocketing their increases). But at the legislative level – forget about it. Not a single member of the House or Senate changed their vote since last week’s first round of voting.

Baker and others claimed phone calls and emails from angry taxpayers were pouring into Beacon Hill all week, but if they were, they had little impact.

Will tonight’s votes come back to haunt their beneficiaries in November 2018? It’s worth noting that declared Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez and nascent candidate Setti Warren opposed the pay raises, both on process grounds. “I fear that the decision by the legislature to force through their own pay raise will further shake the Commonwealth’s confidence that Beacon Hill is working in their best interest,” said Warren in a statement.

That sounds like both a quote from the 2006 Deval Patrick campaign and the line Republicans will be using next year, especially against the Democratic freshmen who made this vote one of their first.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia