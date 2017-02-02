House Votes To Override Gov. Baker’s Veto Of Pay Raises

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto may not be the last word on Beacon Hill pay raises.
The House of Representatives on Thursday voted by a 116-to-43 margin to override Baker’s veto of the bill that would increase the annual salaries of top legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.
The Senate is also expected to take up the bill on Thursday and Democratic leaders are likely to have the two-thirds margin needed to override the veto in that chamber as well.
Baker has called the measure “fiscally irresponsible.” It would cost the state about $18 million annually.
Supporters of the pay raises say higher salaries would help attract and retain highly-qualified leaders in state government.