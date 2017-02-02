Edelman: I Was Using Bruce Lee’s ‘Be Water’ Quote Before Brady … I Think

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may be 39 years old, but his newfound embrace of Instagram and his penchant for posting on Facebook has kept him connected with the youth of America. In fact, the Hall of Famer generated some buzz prior to the divisional round game vs. Houston by sharing a pump-up video featuring Patriots highlights and a famous quote from Bruce Lee.

“Be water, my friend,” the video encouraged viewers.

It was an interesting peek into the psyche of one of the most intensely motivated athletes to ever play professional sports.

Be water my friend A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:05am PST

But on Thursday, in the final moments of player availability prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, Julian Edelman dropped a bombshell: He was living by that Bruce Lee quote before Brady.

Maybe.

“I’m focused right now,” Edelman said when asked Thursday about when the intensity for the game intensifies. “Bruce Lee. You gotta be like water.”

Does Julian watch those videos with Tom?

“Tom stole that from me, by the way,” Edelman argued. “He stole that from me. I’ve been saying that for like — we have the same agent, so he could have actually gotten it from my agent, because my agent actually told me that.”

That’s a pretty big deal.

“It is,” Edelman agreed.

That’s social media plagiarism.

“I mean, he needs to check the bibliography,” Edelman said. “We need to check the bibliography of where he got it.”

He got a lot of likes on Instagram.

“I mean, it’s Tom Brady,” Edelman said, admitting he’s not positive that he was living by that Bruce Lee quote before the man nine years his senior. “I liked it.”

So, who had it first? It remains, as they say, a fluid situation.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.