Deion Sanders Talks About Picking Off Scott Zolak; Why He Likes Falcons In Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders joined Zolak & Bertrand on Radio Row in Houston on Thursday, and “Primetime” was as entertaining as always.
The chat started with Zolak and Sanders recalling a 1992 game in which Sanders picked off Zo twice. Zo even apologized for a late hit he threw on Sanders after one of the interceptions.
Deion also said that at this moment, he’s picking the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. That could change before Sunday, though.
“I like Atlanta because they’re the No. 1 scoring offense,” he said. “I know they’re going against the No. 1 scoring defense, and I like that matchup; usually I go with the defense. And I have yet to, in a big game, pick against Tom Brady. I never pick against Tom Brady. But this is it. That may change by Sunday, but as of right now, I like Atlanta.”
Sanders also discussed who should cover Atlanta receiver Julio Jones on Sunday, gives his thoughts on Malcolm Butler, and takes exception to the phrase “cover corner.” Listen to the full interview: