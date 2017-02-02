Isaiah Thomas Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Month

BOSTON (CBS) — The King in the Fourth can also put in a claim to be the “King of January.”

After averaging 32.9 points over 14 games in January, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month on Thursday.

Thomas led the NBA in scoring for the month, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three-point range, while dishing out 6.9 assists per game. With Thomas lighting up the scoreboard, doing most of his damage in the fourth quarter most nights, the Celtics went 10-4 in January to take over first place in the Atlantic Division.

Thomas averaged 12.6 points per game in the fourth quarter in January, and is averaging 10.5 points in the final frame for the season.

Over the last month, Thomas had eight games with at least 30 points and two with 40 points or more. Overall, Thomas has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 33 games, the NBA’s longest streak this season. He is currently averaging 29.7 points per game for the season.

Thomas is first Celtics player to win award since Paul Pierce in March 2012.

Golden State’s Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the award in the Western Conference.