Boston Issues Several Traffic, Parking Restrictions For Super Bowl Sunday

February 2, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Traffic

BOSTON (CBS) – If you have to drive in Boston during Super Bowl Sunday, plan ahead because you might have trouble getting around.

The city will restrict traffic and parking in several neighborhoods.

These locations will be shut down to traffic starting 9 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday, according to the transportation department.

  • Commonwealth Avenue, BU Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue, both sides
  • Brookline Avenue, Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road (except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way. – all vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction towards Park Drive)
  • Boylston Street, Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue
  • Ipswich Street, Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street at Park Drive
  • Lansdowne Street, Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
  • Van Ness Street, Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
  • Yawkey Way, Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

There are also several temporary parking restrictions. You can see all of them on the city’s website.

