What’s Up This Weekend: February 3-5

BOSTON (CBS) – We all know there is a certain football game Sunday night that will take over most people’s calendars. But there is plenty more going on in and around Boston, including First Fridays, a Beer Fest and free museum admission.

ICA FIRST FRIDAY

The First Friday of every month is a 21+ party at the Institute of Contemporary Art. This Friday night they’re holding a 90s dance party, with live music, cocktails, and of course – art. The museum recommends buying tickets in advance so you don’t get shut out. MORE INFO: icaboston.org

SOWA FIRST FRIDAY

On the First Friday evening of every month, dozens of artists of SoWa Boston open their doors for “an evening of art, culture and inspiration. Meet the artists in their element and view their latest works, shop the galleries & boutiques.” Cap the evening at one of the neighborhoods many restaurants. MORE INFO: sowaboston.com

FREE FINE ARTS

The Museum of Fine Arts is free for everybody on Saturday, February 4 to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Special activities, demonstrations and performances throughout the day will explore Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions, including martial arts and Lion Dance performances. SCHEDULE & MORE INFO: mfa.org

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Throughout February, Boston Children’s Museum is celebrating Black History month with special programs and activities for kids to “learn about and explore the diversity of Black cultures in Boston through music, art, storytelling, science, interactive play and artifacts.” Saturday features a special performance of the Tony Fonseca Drum Circle. MORE INFO: bostonchildrensmuseum.org

EXTREME BEER FEST

This weekend Craft Beer lovers take over the Seaport World Trade Center. Hundreds of beers from more than 70 brewers will be featured at the various events. Hopefully you already have your tickets, because all three sessions are sold out. BUT if you really want in, Beer Advocate – which throws the Beer Fest – has a forum where ticket holders are selling. As always, beware when using a reseller. MORE INFO: beeradvocate.com