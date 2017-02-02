Massachusetts Officials Urge Students To Keep Super Bowl Sunday Peaceful

BOSTON (CBS) – More than a thousand miles from the Super Bowl action, authorities in Massachusetts are preparing for some kind of reaction from football fans after the game, and they hope it’s a safe one.

“I definitely think the backstory, it puts Brady on a mission to prove Goodell wrong, and it kind of puts all the fans behind Tom Brady with that,” said Boston University student, Dylan Melanson. “I think that could definitely contribute to some rowdiness.”

Boston Police plan to restrict vehicle and pedestrian access to Kenmore Square beginning at 6:00pm, as well as Boylston and Hemenway Streets.

“You can celebrate if we win, we have to win first, but celebrate appropriately,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

State Police also plan to send extra troopers to UMass Amherst and UMass Dartmouth.

Northeastern University Police sent out a tweet asking “What if…the Pats should win on Sunday and you’re asked by friends to take the celebration outside?” Keep it “classy”, they suggest.

Another tweet from Bridgewater State University urges students to “celebrate responsibly.”

Boston has a history of post-game celebrations. In 2004, two 21-year-olds were killed after a Super Bowl and later that year, a Red Sox victory.

Parking will be restricted Sunday in Kenmore Square, Brighton, around Northeastern University, and North Station. Portions of seven streets in Boston will be closed to traffic starting at 9pm Sunday.