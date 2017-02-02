Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Fried Chicken

Why have finger licking good, when you can have finger licking great! These are the eight Greatest places Phantom has found for fried chicken.

State Park

Cambridge

State Park in Kendall Square, Cambridge is a quirky spot decked out with pinball machines, old school beer signs, and a whole bunch of taxidermy on the walls. The menu features all kinds of southern favorites, including some absolutely awesome fried chicken. Brined in buttermilk and encased in a thin but crispy coating, the chicken can be ordered with sweet and spicy tabasco honey, or with ghost chiles, smoked paprika and cayenne in a version called ‘Nashville Hot.’

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Blue Dragon

Boston

Another Great 8 winner is Blue Dragon in Boston. Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai’s Asian style gastropub brings the Far East to Fort Point, offering up East-West mashups perfect for mixing and matching. When you’re sharing, nothing beats Blue Dragon’s chicken. Fried in buttermilk tempura and served with sweet chili sauce, this bird has diners drooling.

The Boston Tavern

West Bridgewater

The Boston Tavern in West Bridgewater isn’t shy when it comes to all things fried. There’s an all-star appetizer lineup including hand-battered onions rings, golden mozzarella sticks, and plump chicken wings. When it comes to fried chicken, the Southern-style Daisy Mae Chicken with country gravy is the way to go: two chicken breasts dipped in Corn Flakes and deep fried.

Hash House A Go Go

Mohegan Sun

Hash House A Go Go has locations around the country, including one at Mohegan Sun. This big, fun restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with enormous portions for all three meals. Fried Chicken can be enjoyed several ways, including the Chicken and Waffles which features sage fried chicken and bacon infused waffles. But diehards go for the Fried Chicken Benedict, which includes an eight ounce breast over a fresh biscuit, with mashed potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, cheddar and a chipotle cream sauce.

Loretta’s Last Call

Boston

Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street brings real Southern food and hospitality to the Northeast. The dining room is decked out with honky tonk decorations, along with a patio outside, and long bar inside that serves classic brews from Schlitz to Shiner Bock and moonshine-inspired cocktails. For a true taste of the south in your mouth, get some of Loretta’s fried chicken, available in four styles including classic Southern, extra crunchy herb buttermilk, and hot chicken.

Chicken Connection

Haverhill & Plaistow, NH

Another Great 8 winner is the Chicken Connection in Haverhill, Massachusetts and Plaistow, New Hampshire. For over 20 years, the Chicken Connection has served up classic American comfort food and real deal, Southern style fried chicken, cooked to order.

Cook

Newton

Cook in Newton is the kind of comfortable, casual restaurant where the dining room is busy, the service is friendly, and the food is deliciously approachable. The NFC, or Newton Fried Chicken is always crispy on the outside and juicy in the center. It’s marinated overnight in herbs and spices, soaked in buttermilk, then fried and served with a housemade biscuit.

Mission Bar & Grill

Boston

Rounding out the Great 8 is Mission Bar and Grill. Located in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood, this place has everything you want in a great local spot, with a friendly atmosphere and wallet friendly prices. While Chicken Tenders at most restaurants are an afterthought, here they are epic. The oversized, hand-breaded beauties are ultra-crispy with a cornflake exterior and juicy center, served with blue cheese and buffalo sauce for dipping.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.