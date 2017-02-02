Amanda Belichick Following In Father’s Footsteps

WORCESTER (CBS) – Amanda Belichick feels at right home coaching on the lacrosse field.

“The opportunity to be on a team and play and compete is like nothing else,” she said.

It was at home where she learned the value of good coaching, from her dad Bill Belichick.

“He’s been a wonderful mentor for me and I feel very fortunate to have great people in my life,” Amanda said.

Coaching is sort of the Belichick family business. Amanda leads the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse team and her two brothers work for their dad with the Patriots.

“Well, I got some advice from my dad and I passed that along to my kids,” Bill Belichick said at a press conference before Super Bowl LI. “My dad’s advice was to not get into coaching.”

Amanda didn’t hear her dad’s answer to the media in Houston on Wednesday. She didn’t take his advice years ago, but understands his point.

“It’s a tough grueling job, long hours, it’s hard work, it’s not traditional, but it’s really rewarding,” Amanda said.

She is now in her second year leading the Holy Cross Crusaders and didn’t always want to be a coach. She tried advertising, marketing and college admission before following her passion. She even sounds a lot like her dad when talking about it.

“As the head coach everything falls on your shoulders and at the end of the day it’s your responsibility and your decisions,” said Amanda.

Amanda is proud of her dad’s return to the Super Bowl, but like him, she’s focused on doing her job.

“I feel like I haven’t even thought about the Super Bowl,” Amanda said. “I’m pretty caught up in what we’re doing here.”

Amanda will fly down to Houston for the Super Bowl following her season opener in Worcester on Saturday.