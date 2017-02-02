Alan Branch Lands On Patriots Injury Report After Toe Stepped On At Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Alan Branch was a surprise addition to the Patriots’ injury report after practice on Wednesday with a toe injury, which he told CSNNE was a result of getting his toe stepped on.
Branch added that he is “feeling good,” indicating that the Patriots are simply taking a cautious approach with the 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle. He has been a key contributor against the run and will once again play a crucial role in limiting the Atlanta Falcons’ dual threat at running back with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
In total, the Patriots had six limited participants in Wednesday’s practice. Along with Branch, the team listed Martellus Bennett (knee), Nate Ebner (concussion), Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), Chris Hogan (thigh), and Malcolm Mitchell (knee).
The Falcons listed All-Pro wideout Julio Jones (toe) on their injury report, along with center Alex Mack (fibula).