Woman Pleads For Thief To Return Dad’s Phone

February 1, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Juli McDonald, Waltham, Waltham Police

WALTHAM (CBS) – Police need the public’s help identifying the woman seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing at least five purses from a busy Moody Street bar late Saturday.

“It was my one night out to get away. To have a normal life again, and that’s how it ended,” Christina Curtin said.

The thief took so much more than money from Christina Curtin. Her most prized possession was in that stolen bag, and she desperately wants it back.

“Take my bag, take my wallet, take my credit cards, cash,” Curtin says. “I just want my dad’s phone back.”

Suspect wanted in Waltham purse theft (WBZ-TV)

Suspect wanted in Waltham purse theft (WBZ-TV)

It’s been less than two months since Christina lost her dad suddenly. Longtime Waltham City Councilor Tom Curtin suffered a stroke just two days before her birthday. Saturday night was supposed to be a redo celebration.

“My little cousin will call every once in a while at night,” she says. “We’ll see the missed call from Cole just to hear the voicemail.”

Investigators believe the woman used a backpack to conceal the stolen purses as she left the bar.

“Somebody has to know her,” Christina says. “Such a deep violation of your personal space and your whole life is gone.”

