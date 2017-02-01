Teenagers Crash Car Into Uxbridge Pool While Driving To School

February 1, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Pool, Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Two teenagers driving to school Wednesday morning made an unexpected detour into a neighborhood pool.

Police say two teenage girls on their way to school at about 7:45 a.m. crashed into a utility pole near 8 Easy Street, sending them through a yard and into a home’s pool.

The two girls were apparently on their way to school when the crash happened. (Photo courtesy of Matt Gregoire)

The girls escaped safely through the car’s sunroof before emergency responders arrived.

The two girls in the car escaped through the sunroof. (Photo courtesy of Matt Gregoire)

Firefighters say the teens landed in the shallow end of the pool. They both refused medical treatment at the scene.

It’s currently unclear what caused the crash.

