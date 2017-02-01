Teenagers Crash Car Into Uxbridge Pool While Driving To School

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Two teenagers driving to school Wednesday morning made an unexpected detour into a neighborhood pool.
Police say two teenage girls on their way to school at about 7:45 a.m. crashed into a utility pole near 8 Easy Street, sending them through a yard and into a home’s pool.
The girls escaped safely through the car’s sunroof before emergency responders arrived.
Firefighters say the teens landed in the shallow end of the pool. They both refused medical treatment at the scene.
It’s currently unclear what caused the crash.