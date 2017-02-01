Super Bowl LI Question Of The Day: Who Will Be MVP — If Not Tom Brady?

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI, and if Tom Brady wins his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, it’s going to set up one of the most anticipated exchanges in sports history.

Should both of those things play out, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to hand the trophy over to Brady, the man he dragged through the mud for nearly two years throughout the whole DeflateGate saga.

Their exchange was awkward enough two years ago, so imagine what the 2017 edition would look like.

Of course, there’s always the chance the Atlanta Falcons win. And of course, 45 other players will dress for the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday. So even though Brady is the favorite to win the award with 7/5 odds out in the land of gambling, there’s a good chance someone other than No. 12 is getting handed the trophy.

We’re asking our CBS Boston team a question each day leading up to Super Bowl LI, so today they’re tackling which player will win Super Bowl MVP if it’s not Brady:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

Dion Lewis. Atlanta plays fast, fast, fast on defense and Lewis has the speed to match it. If he can pull off a touchdown hat trick like he did against Houston in the Divisional Round, he can pry away the MVP award from No. 12.

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

If it’s not Tom Brady, I think the MVP will be either LeGarrette Blount or Julian Edelman.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Julian Edelman. Much like Deion Branch got his proper due after two straight absurd Super Bowl performances, the same can happen for Edelman. He was arguably the MVP last time vs. Seattle, and if he has a similar type of showing (10 catches, 100-plus yards, a TD or two) I think he’ll get the honor. People get bored of giving it to Brady.

Adam Kaufman, WBZ NewsRadio 1030/98.5 The Sports Hub

Wait, you want a Most Valuable Player NOT named Tom Brady? Sorry, not sure I’ve got it. I mean, sure, it could happen. There are literally dozens of other options, but that storyline is too great. We ALL want that Monday morning presser the day after the Super Bowl: Roger Goodell and a five-time champion Brady standing side-by-side; the commissioner forced to hand that trophy over to the greatest QB in NFL history after dragging his name through the mud for two years. Talk about the most uncomfortable hug you’d ever hope to see photographed.

BUT, fine, an MVP other than Brady. I’ll go with Chris Hogan. The chemistry’s been tremendous between the receiver and quarterback, especially on the deep ball, and Hogan’s going to have a number of opportunities to torch a subpar Falcons secondary. I’ll be surprised if Atlanta holds him below 100 yards.

Mike “Sarge” Riley, WBZ NewsRadio 1030/98.5 The Sports Hub

Pending a good game by the Patriots, I would say Julian Edelman. He’s Brady’s go-to receiver when the Patriots need a few extra yards for a first down, and he can be clutch in the end zone. In fact, if Edelman is the MVP, he’ll have the most receptions by a receiver in a Super Bowl. Hot Take Alert!

