Shots Fired In Boston School Administrative Building

ROXBURY (CBS) — Shots were fired in the lobby of a school administrative building in Roxbury Wednesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed.
The building is on Washington Street in Roxbury. The call for the shooting came in around 9:22 a.m.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reported that two juveniles had a struggle inside the upstairs lobby of the Boston School Department headquarters, and a gun went off.
He reported that both juveniles were in custody.
Boston Police said a firearm was recovered, and nobody was injured.
According to the Boston Public Schools website, the building is the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Dudley Square.
The building houses the Boston Public Schools District Headquarters, along with the Department of Neighborhood Development.
