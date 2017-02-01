Tom Brady Hoping To Reward ‘Investment’ By Family, Fans With Another Super Bowl Victory

BOSTON (CBS) — As Tom Brady prepares for his seventh Super Bowl with the Patriots, there’s been a lot of attention on his family.

Brady was brought to tears during Monday’s Opening Night media session when talking about his father, and on Tuesday, we learned that his mother, Galynn, has been battling a medical issue for the last 18 months. It kept her from attending any Patriots games this season, even when they visited the Brady’s backyard for a match up with the San Francisco 49ers — Brady’s first career game in his hometown.

The Patriots quarterback again spoke of the importance of family on Wednesday, hoping they’ll all be celebrating another Super Bowl championship together come Sunday evening.

“It’s personal with my family, and I’m just hoping everyone is here to share in the great experience. It’s been a tough year and every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me. Hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday,” said Brady.

He’s still unsure if his mother will be in attendance on Sunday, when the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“I’m hoping she’s able to make it. I’m hoping everyone is able to make it,” he said.

Brady has won four Super Bowls in his Hall of Fame career, so he knows a thing or two about the celebration afterwards. He said being the final team standing in the NFL isn’t just great for the players involved, but special for their family, friends and fans who have supported them all season.

“It’s a great game because it’s the final game of the year and the culmination of a lot of things. It’s the Super Bowl. It’s great for your team, but there’s also a lot of people who made an investment in you,” he explained. “They spent their time and energy on their weekend; they worked their tails off all week for those two days and Sunday comes and they could do anything, but they watch the Patriots. They made an investment in us and we want to reward that. We want our fans to know that all the time they spent cheering for us has paid off.

“For our families it’s the same thing,” he continued. “I don’t get home until 6:30-7 o’clock at night. My wife does everything for our kids in the morning; I’m out of the door in at six. When you do that for six months it gets tiring. You owe so much to your family, your wife or spouse, or people who support you, because they’re pulling the burden at home for us to live our dream. Our dream is so important, but it’s not their dream. They’re sacrificing a lot of their loves for what we do and you want to reward them for that as well. That’s what makes it such a special game.”

