NightSide – And The Nomination Goes To…

February 1, 2017 1:12 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Jack Beermann, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump will announce his pick to replace the late Justice Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court. The court has been shorthanded since Justice Scalia passed away in February of last year. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the seat shortly thereafter, but Congressional Republicans successfully blocked his nomination and refused to hold a confirmation vote until after the 2016 election. The two final candidates have been invited by President Trump to Washington, D.C. in advance of tonight’s announcement. Then Dan and Boston University Law Professor Jack Beermann will break down the decision and what it could mean for the future of the Supreme Court.

Originally broadcast January 31st, 2017.

