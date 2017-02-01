WATCH LIVE: 2 pm NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference  | Live Blog

Patriots Fan Heading To Super Bowl For 51st Time

February 1, 2017 12:35 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) – In the late 1960’s when the game called the Super Bowl was born, a group of friends from around the country vowed that they would try to go to as many as they could.

Fifty-one years later, a Patriots fan from Maine and two of his friends are still at it.

Don Crisman attends Super Bowl I. (Courtesy Photo)

WBZ-TV caught up with Don Crisman at Logan Airport as he boarded his plane to Houston for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Crisman has been to every Super Bowl since it became a thing way back in 1967.

Maine resident Don Crisman, seen at Super Bowl III, has been to every big game. (Courtesy Photo)

Crisman said the big game has changed a lot since the first time he attended.

“Oh it’s dramatic. You go back to the early days it was like  college bowl game half time pretty much was college bands. It’s grown enormous,” Crisman said.

Speaking of halftimes, Crisman isn’t too crazy about the entertainment choices lately.

“I’m not up on musical groups. Last year they asked me who Coldplay was. I had no clue. I go back to the Diana Ross days,” said Crisman.

Don Crisman has been to every Super Bowl. (WBZ-TV)

Crisman’s group of friends who never missed a Super Bowl started out with five members, though two have since passed away.

Last year was supposed to be Crisman’s last trip to the Super Bowl. But plans changed.

“I promised my wife I would quit at 50, but I did put up a little condition that if the Patriots got in I’m still going,” he laughed.

