MassDOT: 17 Plows Have Been Hit This Winter

BOSTON (CBS) – Before, during and every storm, it seems like drivers hear the same warning from highway officials: Don’t crowd the plow.
But once again, a plow got crowded Tuesday night. One was hit by a vehicle on I-95 in Dedham; nobody was hurt.
That makes 17 cases of vehicles hitting plows during what has been a fairly uneventful winter.
Highway Administrator Tom Tinlin’s message to impatient drivers is to simply relax.
“Give us plenty of room to do our jobs so we can make it safe for all,” he said.
