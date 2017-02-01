Jay Talking Travel: Italy – The Trail From Monterosso To Vernazza

The trail from Monterosso to Vernazza, Italy presents some challenges, but the 90-minute effort will offer up big rewards. The challenges include about 550 steps as well as lots of potentially slippery rock, but few trails grant so many inspiring views in such a short time. Wear shoes with structure and traction and as the sigh says, “No High Heels.” Bring an extra battery or portable charger for the camera as you will be taking dozens of photos and videos. A bottle of water, a sandwich of local cheese and meat, and a bottle of local wine will all serve you well. Enjoy the video.