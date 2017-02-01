FBI Offering $5,000 Reward For Info On Alleged Serial Bank Robber

BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI’s Boston Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading them to a man they say robbed several banks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the last month.
The FBI, along with authorities in both states, are asking for the public’s help in finding Chaka J. Meredith, 41, whose last known address was on Elm Street in Laconia, New Hampshire.
They say he robbed six banks throughout January, including banks in Jamaica Plain, Lawrence, and Pepperell, Massachusetts, and Laconia and Plaistow, New Hampshire.
Meredith was described as a 5’8″ black man with brown eyes and short black hair, who weighs around 200 pounds. He is believed to be accompanied by his girlfriend during the robberies.
The FBI’s Boston Division said Meredith threatened to use a weapon during the Jamaica Plain robbery, and that they believe he has access to guns.
“While we are grateful that nobody has been injured in any of these robberies, we’d like to put an end to his alleged crime spree before someone does get hurt,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Daniel R. Romanzo said in a statement.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the FBI Boston Division, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.