2 Women Found Dead In Farmington Were Murdered, NH AG’s Office Says

FARMINGTON, New Hampshire (CBS) — An autopsy found that two women discovered dead in a home over the weekend were murdered, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Wednesday.
Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, were found dead at a home on Meaderboro Road in Farmington around 3 a.m. Sunday after police responded to an emergency call. Their deaths were initially ruled as suspicious.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office said Sullivan and Pellegrini were both stabbed multiple times, and that Sullivan also suffered blunt impact injuries.
No arrests have yet been made.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Pellegrini and Sullivan’s whereabouts in the days leading up to their murders to contact New Hampshire State Police.