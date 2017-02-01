Browns Reportedly Will ‘Strongly Consider’ Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON (CBS) – While the Patriots are in Houston focused on Super Bowl LI, another NFL team is reportedly focusing its attention on a quarterback who will be on the New England sideline on Sunday.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the Browns interest in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo is “real” and they will “strongly consider it.”
Cleveland has the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Plain Dealer speculates that the cost for the Patriots quarterback could be “the No. 12 overall pick and more.”
The newspaper added that the Browns will likely have competition in a potential Garoppolo trade, listing San Francisco as another possible landing spot.