WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference  | Live Blog

Celtics Will Be Without Avery Bradley Wednesday Vs. Raptors

February 1, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be without guard Avery Bradley again when they host the Toronto Raptors, head coach Brad Stevens confirmed on Wednesday.

Stevens, joining 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand for his weekly interview, said Bradley will miss his eighth straight game with an Achilles injury.

“He practiced [Tuesday], we just feel like his return to play needs more practice and more reps at full speed before he gets back out there, especially with how much energy and effort he puts into playing on both ends of the court,” said Stevens. “Being smart with this is really important.”

Bradley, who is averaging a career-high 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, has missed a total of 11 games with the injury. The Celtics have won seven of those 11 games, including their last four.

Rookie Jaylen Brown has started in Bradley’s place the last four games, averaging 8.8 points over 22.3 minutes of play.

Boston currently owns a half-a-game lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto will be without All-Star DeMar DeRozan for the second straight game on Wednesday, with the guard sidelined by an ankle injury.

Listen to Zolak & Bertrand’s full interview with Brad Stevens:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia