Hundreds In Worcester Protest Immigration Order, Sanctuary City Resolution

WORCESTER (CBS) – Hundreds of people rallied outside Worcester City Hall in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from seven Muslim majority countries.

The group also rallied in opposition of a proposed city resolution which stated that Worcester is not a sanctuary city.

The resolution was crafted by City Councilor Michael Gaffney who argued that it would clarify whether Worcester will lose federal funds under President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“We get $59 million dollars a year in federal funds and we’re concerned about losing any of that,” Gaffney said.

He also said that the public had become confused about the purpose of his resolution.

“The first paragraph of my resolution says that we welcome new immigrants and refugees,” he continued.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said there is no need for clarification. He said the Worcester Police Department, like Massachusetts State Police, does not question citizens on their immigration status.

“Sanctuary city means nothing. We follow the same policies. Labels don’t mean anything,” Petty said.

The City Council voted to defeat the resolution on Tuesday night, 9 votes to 2.