‘Sanctuary Congregations’ Push For Massachusetts Safe Communities Act

BOSTON (CBS) — People from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and immigrant communities stood together in Boston Tuesday morning for an interfaith gathering, denouncing President Trump’s executive order banning travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

“This is not about Democrats or Republicans. This is about our values,” said one mother with her child.

People gather at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston to condemn President Trump's executive order. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/sSRq8xpg9o — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) January 31, 2017

The Massachusetts Communities Action Network organized the event at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul on Tremont Street.

The speakers included the daughter of Armenian genocide survivors who spoke out against Trump’s order to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“Labeling all people from one religion or war-torn region as terrorists is not only wrong, but it is exceptionally cruel,” the woman said.

The groups say they will create sanctuary churches and sanctuary synagogues to protect residents. They also praised mayors of sanctuary cities in the Commonwealth.

“Even though you can ban our brothers and sisters from entering the country, you cannot ban the souls that will rise up against it,” another speaker said.

They also called for support of recently-filed state legislation, called the Massachusetts Safe Communities Act, that would ensure due process rights to people detained for civil immigration violations and ensure police don’t participate in immigration enforcement.

“We call on our governor, Charlie Baker, to take a bold stand against the myriad orders from the Trump administration, threatening the safety and well-being of so many in our state,” one of the religious leaders said.

People from congregations and groups across the state say they are part of a solidarity network, “Sanctuary Congregations”. pic.twitter.com/3k0pqimjQU — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) January 31, 2017

“Our message is this: These bills must be fast-tracked. To the governor, our message is clear. Stand with us in support and sign the Safe Communities Act and speak a resounding ‘no’ to Massachusetts becoming a Trump state,” said the Rev. Cody Sanders of Cambridge.

A rally in support of the Massachusetts Safe Communities Act is planned for noon Wednesday at the State House.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports