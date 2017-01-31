Rich Asks Tom Brady What Inspired Him To ‘Call’ Toucher & Rich Under A Fake Name [VIDEO]

BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Shertenlieb got up-close with Tom Brady at Super Bowl Opening Night in Houston, which finally gave him the opportunity to find out, once-and-for-all, what compelled the quarterback to “call” the Toucher & Rich show earlier in the season.

If you’ll recall, back in September, Toucher & Rich brought a caller on the show who claimed to be “Matt” and asked the guys why they made fun of Julian Edelman so much. The caller sounded eerily similar to Brady – which has the show convinced that it was really him.

Rich decided to press Brady on the subject at Super Bowl Opening Night. It prompted a hilarious reaction from Brady, who didn’t think Rich was in his right mind at the time.

Watch the full exchange in the above video.