Rich Asks Tom Brady What Inspired Him To ‘Call’ Toucher & Rich Under A Fake Name [VIDEO]

January 31, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Shertenlieb got up-close with Tom Brady at Super Bowl Opening Night in Houston, which finally gave him the opportunity to find out, once-and-for-all, what compelled the quarterback to “call” the Toucher & Rich show earlier in the season.

If you’ll recall, back in September, Toucher & Rich brought a caller on the show who claimed to be “Matt” and asked the guys why they made fun of Julian Edelman so much. The caller sounded eerily similar to Brady – which has the show convinced that it was really him.

Rich decided to press Brady on the subject at Super Bowl Opening Night. It prompted a hilarious reaction from Brady, who didn’t think Rich was in his right mind at the time.

Watch the full exchange in the above video.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bill Docos (@dokerjams) says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Wellll, are you in fact on drugs??

