Weather Alert: Plowable Snow | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Patrick Chung: Patriots Defense Ignoring The Noise Ahead Of Super Bowl LI

January 31, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Patrick Chung, Podcasts, Radio Row, radio row 2017, Sports News, Super Bowl, Zolak and Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — Safety Patrick Chung has enjoyed something of a career resurgence in his second stint with the Patriots, a run that started with a Super Bowl championship two years ago. Now that he’s back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, he’s not taking anything for granted.

Chung told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand at Super Bowl Opening Night that the Patriots defense is well aware of the massive challenge ahead against the Atlanta Falcons’ league-best scoring offense. Chung is also aware of the outside noise regarding the Patriots’ defensive stats and the questions surrounding them – but the team is doing a good job ignoring the noise that they can’t control.

“People are going to talk. They can say whatever the hell they want to say,” said Chung. “We’re here for a reason. We’re going to finish this game out. It really doesn’t mean anything until we win this game or play our best. People can say what they want to say.”

The Patriots’ easy schedule of opposing offenses has been a hot topic as they’ve gone through the regular season and the playoffs, but Chung knows that the Falcons offense is the best they’ve faced all season.

“This is the biggest game, period,” said Chung. “So this is the best team. Regardless of if they’re not the best team, we think they’re the best team that we’ve played the whole year. It’s the two best teams playing in the biggest game of the year … it’s go time.”

Listen to the full podcast below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia