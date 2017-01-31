Patrick Chung: Patriots Defense Ignoring The Noise Ahead Of Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Safety Patrick Chung has enjoyed something of a career resurgence in his second stint with the Patriots, a run that started with a Super Bowl championship two years ago. Now that he’s back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, he’s not taking anything for granted.

Chung told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand at Super Bowl Opening Night that the Patriots defense is well aware of the massive challenge ahead against the Atlanta Falcons’ league-best scoring offense. Chung is also aware of the outside noise regarding the Patriots’ defensive stats and the questions surrounding them – but the team is doing a good job ignoring the noise that they can’t control.

“People are going to talk. They can say whatever the hell they want to say,” said Chung. “We’re here for a reason. We’re going to finish this game out. It really doesn’t mean anything until we win this game or play our best. People can say what they want to say.”

The Patriots’ easy schedule of opposing offenses has been a hot topic as they’ve gone through the regular season and the playoffs, but Chung knows that the Falcons offense is the best they’ve faced all season.

“This is the biggest game, period,” said Chung. “So this is the best team. Regardless of if they’re not the best team, we think they’re the best team that we’ve played the whole year. It’s the two best teams playing in the biggest game of the year … it’s go time.”

Listen to the full podcast below: