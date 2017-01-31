Michael Hurley Screams At Michael Felger For Harping On DeflateGate On Super Bowl Week

BOSTON (CBS) — When Michael Hurley landed in Houston for Super Bowl week and popped on Felger & Massarotti to get a dose of what the guys were talking about on Monday afternoon, he couldn’t believe his ears when Felger was reading quotes from a Second Circuit judge about DeflateGate.

And so, on Tuesday, Felger and Mazz were nice enough to let Hurley come on and yell at them.

“You did come out firing,” Hurley said. “I couldn’t believe it. I just feel like when people around New England start to feel happy, you guys get a little … it’s like The Grinch, when the heart grows, it’s the opposite. Something goes on there in your cold, cold hearts that you’ve got to fight with something. It’s Super Bowl week! It’s Super. Bowl. Week.”

And of course, like any peripheral DeflateGate discussion, it turned into a full-fledged fight about PSI and John Jastremski’s text message and accusations of the Patriots dinking around with the footballs.

“Even the NFL stopped fighting the ball deflation. They jumped off that train,” Hurley said. “I’m sorry, but I’m going to go with 21 physicists and engineering professors around the country over Dr. Felger’s PSI analysis. I’m going to go with their opinion over Dr. Felger’s.”

Felger then harped on the “scheme.”

“Explain the text message from Jastremski to his girlfriend saying ‘they’re supposed to be 13 [PSI],'” Hurley said.

Felger went back to the fact that Jastremski reached out to Jim McNally after the Jets game in October during which the balls were greatly overinflated. Felger saw this as incontrovertible proof that McNally had needled the footballs in the AFC Championship Game. And on and on it went.

“Maybe you’re right with your theory, maybe you’re right. But the problem is that you’re stuck in your theory,” Hurley said. “Nothing has ever moved you off your theory, and we’re two years later.”

Felger cut him off: “I think the fact that you’ve admitted that they were doing it.”

Hurley replied: “I thought they were doing it but I can admit when I was wrong.”

Felger went adversarial: “You’re just like every other bobo here in town that’s just doing the team’s bidding.”

Hurley stumped Felger with this: “Why were the footballs 16 [PSI] that night against the Jets? Where’s the scheme at? Why, two days later, did Jastremski tell his girlfriend they’re supposed to be 13 [PSI]? Was he knowing that some weirdo with a mustache would be reading his texts five months from then? It was plot for him to look ahead and see that there would be a huge investigation and he’d be turning his phone over five months later? No.”

Felger criticized Hurley for changing his mind.

“I’ve developed as information has presented itself,” Hurley said. “Things have moved. You don’t think Robert Kraft knew something different in May than he knew by September?”

“The same information was there from day one,” said Felger. “And you’ve changed.”

“And you haven’t changed,” Hurley replied. “You’ve ignored a lot of things along the way to stick to your theory that you crafted in the immediate aftermath.”

The back-and-forth went on and on:

Felger: “I think you’ve lost credibility. You used to have credibility when you said, ‘Well of course there was something going on, but X, Y and Z.’ And X, Y and Z is totally true.” Hurley: “Is there an answer for why a man would tell his girlfriend they’re supposed to be 13 if they weren’t supposed to be 13? Do you have any reason in the world why he would say that to her?” Felger: “Then why are they bringing in McNally?” Hurley: “Because … I’ve explained it three times. Because he tells the referees the NFL rule. 12.5 to 13.5, he likes them on the low end.”

And then:

Felger: “Oh by the way, if they’re 13 then you’re Ideal Gas Law doesn’t hold weight because then there were more balls that fell below the Ideal Gas Law. The whole Ideal Gas Law was based on it being 12.5. If you’re telling me now that they’re at 13 …”

Hurley: “They were at 12.5 that night.”

Felger: “There are still four balls that were under the Ideal Gas Law if they started at 12.5! If they started at 13? Then you’ve got more than four.”

Hurley: “Oh my God — Dr. Felger is in the house!

Felger: “See Hurley, here’s my problem: People who argue withe me on this lose, because I know too much.” Hurley: “But not me.”

Later, when things were really heated:

Felger: “You are embarrassing.” Hurley: “No, I’m correct.”

By the end, both Felger and Hurley needed to be sent to a freezer to cool down. It was quite the embarrassing scene for humanity.

Listen below: