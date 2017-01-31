Police Arrest Man Wanted In 2016 Mattapan Barbershop Slaying

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Boston Police announced Tuesday that they had made an arrest in the brazen daytime murder of a man inside a Mattapan barber shop last June.

Police said William Shakespeare, 29, shot and killed 31-year-old Marcus Hall of Dorchester at Hair It Is barber shop on Blue Hill Avenue on June 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and also faces several gun charges.

Investigators said Hall was murdered while his four-year-old son was getting a haircut.

Once the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office identified Shakespeare as a suspect, they were led to believe he had fled Massachusetts.

After an eight-month investigation, Shakespeare was taken into custody in the Bronx, New York Tuesday morning by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the New York Police Department, and the US Marshals.

“I pray that the news of this arrest brings some level of peace to the family of the victim, and I wish to thank my officers and all who helped locate and arrest this dangerous criminal,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a release Tuesday.

Shakespeare is due to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court once he is processed in New York and extradited back to Boston.