Weather Alert: Plowable Snow | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Police Arrest Man Wanted In 2016 Mattapan Barbershop Slaying

January 31, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Marcus Hall, Mattapan, Murder, William Shakespeare

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Boston Police announced Tuesday that they had made an arrest in the brazen daytime murder of a man inside a Mattapan barber shop last June.

Police said William Shakespeare, 29, shot and killed 31-year-old Marcus Hall of Dorchester at Hair It Is barber shop on Blue Hill Avenue on June 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and also faces several gun charges.

Investigators said Hall was murdered while his four-year-old son was getting a haircut.

Police at the scene in Mattapan where a man was found shot to death Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Police at the scene of the shooting in Mattapan in June 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Once the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office identified Shakespeare as a suspect, they were led to believe he had fled Massachusetts.

After an eight-month investigation, Shakespeare was taken into custody in the Bronx, New York Tuesday morning by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the New York Police Department, and the US Marshals.

“I pray that the news of this arrest brings some level of peace to the family of the victim, and I wish to thank my officers and all who helped locate and arrest this dangerous criminal,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a release Tuesday.

Shakespeare is due to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court once he is processed in New York and extradited back to Boston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia