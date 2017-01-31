Massachusetts AG To Join Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s Immigration Order

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is planning to join a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Democrat said in a tweet Monday that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional and harmful to Massachusetts.

Tomorrow, we will be joining in a lawsuit challenging Trump's immigration order. What he did was unconstitutional & harmful to MA. #MaPoli — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 31, 2017

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. He also blocked refugees from the country for 120 days.

I don't wake up every day looking for a way to sue Donald Trump. But we are 10 days in and I've filed three cases already. — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 31, 2017

Healey plans to file the state’s case on Tuesday but gave no details. She said she doesn’t wake up looking for ways to sue Trump, but has already filed three cases against the president.

