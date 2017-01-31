MassDOT Warns Construction Blasting Will Cause Mass Pike Backups In Weston

WESTON (CBS) — If you take the Mass. Pike, state transportation officials say you can expect slowdowns and backups starting Wednesday.

MassDOT warned on their official blog that low-impact construction blasting beginning this week would cause the slowdowns.

The blasting operations are another step in the road construction process that follows the demolition of the old toll plazas along the Pike, part of the state’s switch to all-electronic tolling last year.

MassDOT said the blasting would help allow the building of a new exit ramp to take westbound Pike traffic onto I-95.

Crews will be blasting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Interchange 15 in Weston on weekdays.

Officials said that Park Road will be shut down between Orchard Street and South Avenue while the blasting is taking place.

They warned drivers to remember to expect delays, slow down, and pay attention to the road in construction zones.

The blasting will likely last through February 14.