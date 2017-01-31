Danny Amendola Describes Patriots Fans In One Simple Sentence

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

HOUSTON (CBS) — Danny Amendola has been around Patriots fans for four years now. And he thinks he has them figured out.

Among the many questions the Patriots receiver faced on Monday at “Super Bowl Opening Night” at Minute Maid Park, Amendola was asked to succinctly describe what Patriots fans are like.

His answer was quite simple.

“Patriots Nation is loud, they have sick accents, they drink a lot of Dunkin coffee and they’re awesome,” he said. “They’re the best.”

You know, to respond in GIF form …

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Well done, Amendola.