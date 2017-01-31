Weather Alert: Two-Part Snow Storm Hits Tuesday Evening, Wednesday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A two-part snow storm is underway across Southern New England. I hesitate to call it a “storm”–by New England standards this one will be pretty wimpy.

Still, if you are traveling Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, there will be some slippery roads and minor accumulation. Here is the latest, and what you need to know.

ROUND #1:

The first round of snow is a quick-moving burst Tuesday afternoon and evening from about 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., focused mainly south of Boston. Snowfall rates could briefly reach 1 inch per hour across southeastern areas, the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Most towns within this zone will receive between 1-3” of snow, with a few spots over-performing and reaching as high as 4”. Just light snow and scattered flurries in Boston, Worcester, and points north during round one.

THE LULL:

Between 7 p.m. and Midnight, not much happening. Scattered light snow and flurries, very little accumulation and impact.

ROUND #2:

The final act of this snow “storm” comes between Midnight and 5 a.m., and is mainly focused from Boston and points northward. Once again, a quick-moving, short burst of light to moderate snow, perhaps reaching an inch per hour at times. Expect an additional 1-3” of snow with this round in areas north of Boston including Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester Counties, as well as Southern New Hampshire. The accumulating snow wraps up by dawn and before the majority of the a.m. commute.

FINAL TALLY:

In the end, everyone in Southern New England gets about the same, a general 1-3” of light, fluffy snow. A few isolated areas that get a solid burst of snowfall could reach as high as 4” or perhaps 5”, but that is the ceiling with this event.

No wind or coastal concerns with this one.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A few additional snow showers/squalls possible Wednesday, and then a cold finish to the week with highs right around 30 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Still watching the late Sunday-Monday time frame for our next possible storm, but chances are lowering for a significant event. And, in the longer range, there could be another surge of warm air for much of the eastern half of the United States by the middle of next week.

Terry