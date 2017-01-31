Bedard: LeGarrette Blount Could Turn In Super Bowl MVP Performance

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots still have one more game to play, which means that Greg Bedard is still joining Felger & Massarotti to talk football. This time, Bedard has an interesting idea on what to expect in Super Bowl LI – and it involves one of Michael Felger’s least favorite Patriots.

After looking through more film of the Falcons and Patriots, Bedard believes that if the Pats end up winning Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday, it could be running back LeGarrette Blount who walks away with the Super Bowl MVP award. Regardless of the outcome of the game, Bedard sees Blount potentially putting up huge numbers.

“[The Falcons] are active up front [on defense], but they can be double-teamed. They can be shoved around,” said Bedard. “You look at the way [Belichick’s] teams have competed against these great offenses. Part of the plan is ‘ball control’ offense – to keep the other team off the field, keep everything in front of you on defense, don’t allow them to make big plays, and then you keep the ball on offense.

“I think this is more of a Blount game against these Falcons. … I think he has a chance to put up 100 yards and a couple of touchdowns.”

As for the Falcons’ defensive scheme, Bedard believes that they will show Tom Brady some new wrinkles and won’t simply “do what they do” come Sunday – because, as they showed against the Steelers, the Patriots could pick a generic, predictable strategy apart.

“I think some of the things that you’ve seen [the Falcons] do down the stretch defensively leads you to believe that they are going to be somewhat creative,” said Bedard. “It’s not going to be a huge departure, but you’re not going to see Cover-3 and you’re not going to see soft zone all the time. They will mix it up and the Patriots are going to have to execute to make plays.”

Listen to the full podcast below: