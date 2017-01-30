Texans Add Wes Welker To Coaching Staff

January 30, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: Houston Texans, NFL, Sports News, Wes Welker

HOUSTON (AP/CBS) — The Houston Texans have added Wes Welker to their coaching staff as an offense and special teams assistant.

Welker wrapped up a 12-year playing career in 2015, finishing with 9,924 yards receiving and 50 touchdowns, playing for five teams. Welker is best known for his six seasons with the New England Patriots, amassing 672 of his 903 receptions and 37 touchdowns.

The Texans made several moves involving former Patriots on their coaching staff on Monday. Houston also made some adjustments to its staff with Romeo Crennel, moving from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach/defense and Mike Vrabel shifting from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Coach Bill O’Brien will take over offensive coordinator duties after George Godsey and the team parted ways after Houston was eliminated by New England in the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

