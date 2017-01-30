Former Pats Lineman Light Teams Up With Davio’s Difillippo To Fight Hunger

BOSTON (CBS) — Only two NFL teams will be represented in the Super Bowl, but off the field, all 32 teams will be in Houston to compete — in the kitchen.

In an event called “Taste Of The NFL,” 32 chefs from every NFL city will be joined by 32 former players from those teams to help raise money to feed the hungry.

The New England Patriots will be represented by Davio’s owner/chef Steve DiFillippo and retired Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light.

“We’re really honored we get to represent Boston,” DiFillippo told WBZ.

DiFillippo and his culinary director, Rodney Murillo, will be serving up handmade cavatelli, homemade sausage and butternut squash with truffle butter. They are prepared to serve four thousand dishes of that meal on the evening before the Super Bowl.

DiFillippo has teamed up with the former Patriots NFL All-Pro lineman, who established the Matt Light Foundation several years ago.

The pair raised the most money at last year’s Super Bowl and this year they will also hold a raffle through www.playoffraffle.com. The winner of that raffle gets an all-expenses-paid trip to the big game that includes seats and passes to the “Taste of the NFL” event.

This New England culinary duo is ready to take a bite out of the competition again on Saturday and is looking for more than a just a victory of their own.

“We’re gonna win that twice — guys will win on the field and we will win the ‘Taste of the NFL,’ ” Light said.