Search For Killers Of Malden Marine Veteran Reaches 4 Years

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have re-released surveillance video of two men suspected of killing a Marine Corps veteran and Malden skateboard shop owner on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The video taken inside Patriot Skateboards shows two men wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up walking into the store on Jan. 29, 2013.

Shop owner Shawn Clark, of Saugus, was shot multiple times by one of the men.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says based on the video and witness interviews, it appears as if the suspects entered the store in the early afternoon and got into some sort of confrontation with the 39-year-old Clark.

Authorities have made some progress, but no one has been charged.

Ryan asks anyone who recognizes the men, their mannerisms, or clothing to contact investigators.