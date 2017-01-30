WBZ4[1]
U.S. Citizens, Immigrants Alike Worry About Traveling Family Members

January 30, 2017 5:34 PM By Jim Smith
Filed Under: Logan Airport, Mahdi Hashemian, Mike Hager, Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) —  People whose loved ones can’t get into the United States say the travel ban involving 7 Muslim-majority countries is tearing families apart, including members of one family who moved to the Boston area from Iraq.

“I don’t understand. This came out of nowhere,” Mike Hager said.

Hager was born in Iraq. Now a U.S. citizen, he earlier served as a translator in his homeland for U.S. Special Forces and the ambassador.

Mike Hager talks with reporters at Logan Airport Monday. (WBZ-TV)

He went back to Iraq to visit his mother, who has now just passed away. He was able to to get back to Boston, but says relatives who have green cards have not been able to return.

“We put our lives on the line. I got shot twice in Iraq in Fallujah. And I sacrificed give all my life to this country. Now I’m coming over here with my family not with me,” Hager said.

And then there’s Mahdi Hashemian, an MIT student from Iran. He’s expecting his Iranian mother-in-law Wednesday, but she only has a visa. He came to Logan Airport Monday because he’s nervous she won’t get in.

“The atmosphere is changing. There is a lot of uncertainty. There’s a lot of fear of what might happen. What’s my future? That’s really frightening,” Hashemian said.

Even people who are not on the list of banned countries are nervous.

“I know that a lot of people were scared or second guessing what’s gonna happen here. I know that my mom is waiting for me to let her know. Even though I’m Palestinian, I’m not one of the seven countries. But still she was very very concerned,” Sinan AbuShanab said.

Immigration lawyers were back at Logan Monday, offering legal assistance to those international passengers who might need it.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    EXACTLY WHY BECAUSE YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND WE THE USA ARE UNDER ATTACK…..WE ARE AT WAR GET IT……READ DAILY POLICE REPORTS WHO DOES THE KILLING….THE MUSLIM IS NO LONGER AT 1600…..GOT A BETTER PLACE TO GO? LEAVE MY COUNTY……

    Reply | Report comment |

