Fun Facts About Your Cardiovascular System

Eye-Popping Fun Facts about the heart and Vascular System
From the CardioVascular Institute’s Heartmail eletter
- During the average lifetime, a heart pumps 1 million barrels of blood, enough to fill more than 3 super tankers.
- The heart pumps about 100 gallons of blood through the body each hour – enough to fill 1,600 drinking glasses.
- The heart pumps blood to almost all of the body’s 75 trillion cells. Only the corneas receive no blood supply.
- A newborn baby has about one cup of blood in circulation. An adult human has about four to five quarts.
- Your heart doesn’t stop when you sneeze, but a sneeze can briefly change its rhythm.
- Blood takes about 20 seconds to circulate through the entire vascular system.
- Three years after a person stops smoking, their chance of having a heart attack is the same as a lifelong non-smoker.
- The first heart pacemakers plugged into wall sockets.
- Blood makes up 7 % of your body weight.
- Every year, your heart beats approximately 35 million times. That is 100,000 beats per day and 70 beats per minute.
- In just one day, the heart creates enough energy to drive a truck 20 miles. During an average lifetime, that is equivalent to driving to the moon and back.
- The use of CPR dates all the way back to 1740, yet even today, most Americans don’t know how to perform it.