Fun Facts About Your Cardiovascular System

January 30, 2017 12:03 AM
Eye-Popping Fun Facts about the heart and Vascular System

From the CardioVascular Institute’s Heartmail eletter

  • During the average lifetime, a heart pumps 1 million barrels of blood, enough to fill more than 3 super tankers.
  • The heart pumps about 100 gallons of blood through the body each hour – enough to fill 1,600 drinking glasses.
  • The heart pumps blood to almost all of the body’s 75 trillion cells. Only the corneas receive no blood supply.
  • A newborn baby has about one cup of blood in circulation. An adult human has about four to five quarts.
  • Your heart doesn’t stop when you sneeze, but a sneeze can briefly change its rhythm.
  • Blood takes about 20 seconds to circulate through the entire vascular system.
  • Three years after a person stops smoking, their chance of having a heart attack is the same as a lifelong non-smoker.
  • The first heart pacemakers plugged into wall sockets.
  • Blood makes up 7 % of your body weight.
  • Every year, your heart beats approximately 35 million times. That is 100,000 beats per day and 70 beats per minute.
  • In just one day, the heart creates enough energy to drive a truck 20 miles. During an average lifetime, that is equivalent to driving to the moon and back.
  • The use of CPR dates all the way back to 1740, yet even today, most Americans don’t know how to perform it.

 

 

