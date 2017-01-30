President Trump Fires Acting Attorney General

January 30, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Dana Boente, President Donald Trump, Sally Yates

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.

The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

