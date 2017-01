LYNN (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old man died and 26 other people were displaced by an early morning fire in Lynn.

The man who died was identified on Monday as Alexander Joshua, who lived in a third-floor apartment in the 20-unit building on Beach Road.

Fire Chief James McDonald said the blaze started early Sunday morning in the living room of the apartment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear when other tenants in the building will be allowed to return.