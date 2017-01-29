Rep. Moulton To Trump: ‘Ashamed That You Are Our President’

January 29, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: President Trump, Rep Seth Moulton

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton has been highly critical of the President’s immigration ban.

The North Shore Democrat served four tours in Iraq and tried to help his Iraqi interpreter get asylum here in the United States.

Moulton voiced his displeasure with President Trump on Twitter.

“Your Muslim ban is completely at odds with our most fundamental value: freedom. I’m ashamed that you are our president.”

Moulton says the president’s move is putting the country at risk.

“It’s also making America less safe. And that’s something that Americans need to understand today is that Trump is harming our national security. It will incite attacks against us. ISIS is already using this ban as propaganda. And it will prevent us from being able to get allies that are so critical in our war against terror,” Rep. Moulton said Sunday.

Moulton says he’s not against Mr. Trump wanting a national security review, but he calls the president’s actions “un-American.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia