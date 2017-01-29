Rep. Moulton To Trump: ‘Ashamed That You Are Our President’

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton has been highly critical of the President’s immigration ban.

The North Shore Democrat served four tours in Iraq and tried to help his Iraqi interpreter get asylum here in the United States.

Moulton voiced his displeasure with President Trump on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump: Your #MuslimBan is completely at odds with our most fundamental value: freedom. I'm ashamed that you are our president. pic.twitter.com/zVGophHFvT — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 29, 2017

“Your Muslim ban is completely at odds with our most fundamental value: freedom. I’m ashamed that you are our president.”

Moulton says the president’s move is putting the country at risk.

“It’s also making America less safe. And that’s something that Americans need to understand today is that Trump is harming our national security. It will incite attacks against us. ISIS is already using this ban as propaganda. And it will prevent us from being able to get allies that are so critical in our war against terror,” Rep. Moulton said Sunday.

Moulton says he’s not against Mr. Trump wanting a national security review, but he calls the president’s actions “un-American.”