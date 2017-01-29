Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

January 29, 2017 9:53 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs up for adoption from Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Pookie. (WBZ-TV)

Pookie is 13, and in very good health considering his age! He’d make a great pet for someone who would like to take him out on walks–he’s even more active than some of the younger pugs.

Ella. (WBZ-TV)

Ella is 11 years old, and has a little bit of arthritis. She’d probably do best in a home with someone who is home often, and wants a friend to snuggle on the couch with.

A pug named Tilda Swinton. (WBZ-TV)

Tilda Swinton was found as a stray. She’s on a couple of medications for collapsing trachea and incontinence. She’s between 8 and 10, and would also make a great couch buddy!

Sadie. (WBZ-TV)

Sadie is 10 years old. She has a bit of gloucoma, but is in good health otherwise.

For more information, visit PugRescueOfNewEngland.org.

