Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs up for adoption from Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Pookie is 13, and in very good health considering his age! He’d make a great pet for someone who would like to take him out on walks–he’s even more active than some of the younger pugs.

Ella is 11 years old, and has a little bit of arthritis. She’d probably do best in a home with someone who is home often, and wants a friend to snuggle on the couch with.

Tilda Swinton was found as a stray. She’s on a couple of medications for collapsing trachea and incontinence. She’s between 8 and 10, and would also make a great couch buddy!

Sadie is 10 years old. She has a bit of gloucoma, but is in good health otherwise.

For more information, visit PugRescueOfNewEngland.org.