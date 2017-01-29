Resident Found Dead After Lynn Apartment Building Fire

LYNN (CBS) — Fire investigators in Lynn are looking into the cause of a deadly fire overnight.

It broke out around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning in an apartment building on Beach Road.

Officials say it started in the rear of the building.

One resident fatality in 11 Beach Rd fire in Lynn this AM; LFD, LPD, Fire Marshal invstgtng crcmstnces of death pic.twitter.com/0OWZJ3Qowp — Lynn Fire (@lynnfiredept) January 29, 2017

Firefighters found a man dead in his apartment. The victim has not been identified as investigators want to speak to family members first.

The building has 20 units. The Lynn deputy fire chief said there is significant damage to the third floor.

The Red Cross is helping affected residents find places to stay. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.