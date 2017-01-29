Immigrant Traveler, Friend Meet At Logan Where Attorneys Wait To Assist

BOSTON (CBS) — Detained immigrants, family members, friends, a handful of protesters and attorneys gathered at Logan Airport as President Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven different countries entered a second day.

And on Sunday, an emotional hug two friends thought might not have come.

“We didn’t expect these things to happen in the United States. We came here with hope of peace and love,” Ati Ramani said.

Ramani says she was waiting at the International terminal at Logan for her friend Sona for several hours.

“Although she’s a green card holder, I was not really sure if I could see her again,” Ramani said.

“I was worried for everything and now I’m okay,” Sona said.

Both women are Iranian natives now living in Boston.

Ati Ramani is a doctoral student at UMass-Amherst.

Their native country, along with six others that are predominantly Muslim, are part of a travel ban in a new executive order signed by President Trump.

“I really don’t have a good feeling right now,” Ati said.

Sona went to Iran to visit her family for vacation. She was supposed to return on February 10th. But after the president’s ban and as of early Sunday morning, a federal judge’s imposed temporary restraining order, she took the opportunity to return to the United States.

Sona says through it all, she held onto her faith.

“I thank God, think about everything and I praise God,” Sona said.

Attorneys were on hand at Logan, offering free advice. Howard Silverman has been at the airport helping families at the airport since 7 a.m.

“I’ve been doing this for 32 years. I’ve never seen anything like this. I think it’s dangerous. I think it sets a dangerous precedent,” Silverman told WBZ.

“I believe everything will be all right. People really support us here and I really appreciate them,” Ramani said.