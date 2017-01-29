Electrical Short Causes East Boston Apartment Building Fire

BOSTON (CBS) — Fire officials said a blaze in an East Boston apartment building late Sunday morning was caused by an electrical short on the third floor.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Lexington Street.

Boston Fire said it started in the attic, where people were living.

Nobody was living in the apartment on the second floor.

Fire crews were concerned because the buildings in the neighborhood are so close together.

No injuries were reported, but the 11 adults and one child living there were driven from their homes.

“We lose everything. I have a 7-year old daughter, I’m a single mother, what I gonna do?,” Natalie Franco asked.

“All we have is our pajamas and jackets,” Sophia Franco said.

The mayor’s office and the Red Cross are assisting the affected tenants, who had previously complained about electrical problems there.

Officials say the building suffered some $600,000 in damage.