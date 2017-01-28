Whole Foods Evacuated After Jamaica Plain Manhole Fire Caused Power Outage

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) — A Whole Foods and other businesses nearby were evacuated Saturday after a manhole fire nearby cut power to the area.

Firefighters say a fire broke out in a manhole near the intersection of Day, Perkins and Centre Streets Saturday afternoon. As a result of the fire, numerous businesses in the area including Whole Foods were without power.

Ultra Salon also had to cancel appointments because of the power outage. No one was hurt in the fire.

As of Saturday evening, the power was back on but Whole Foods had not reopened.